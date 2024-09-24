Gaudreau brothers dad helps coach Flyers

🏒Guy Gaudreau is father to the late John and Matthew Gaudreau

VOORHEES — Members of the Philadelphia Flyers tapped their sticks as a sign of respect as Guy Gaudreau, the father of late John and Matthew Gaudreau, joined the team for practice during training camp on Monday.

Guy Gaudreau, a former hockey coach and player at Gloucester Catholic High School and Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, was invited by Flyers coach John Tortorella to help with drills as part of the grief process.

“I think it will be therapeutic for him to be part of it, run some drills. He's done it before. He's a coach. It was great to have him here. We'll see where it goes," Tortorella said.

Sean Higgins, the man charged with the deaths of the brothers as they rode their bicycles along County Road Route 551 in Oldmans Township around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 31, will remain behind bars until his trial.

State Police said Higgins was trying to pass a slower vehicle on the right when he struck the pair. According to the affidavit of probable cause in the case, Higgins told police he had "consumed 5-6 beers prior to the accident."

Open invitation

Tortorella said he did not know the Gaudreau brothers but attended their funeral. He would like to get to know the family and make the family feel part of the Flyers organization. Inviting Guy to practice seemed a good way to honor the memory of his sons. Son Johnny played for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"He's a coach and he's done some great work with some of the youth out here," Tortorella said. "I figured it's perfect to get him in with us. He was hesitant at first and we let him go at his timetable. I think it worked out really well today," Tortorella said.

Guy felt it was too much too soon and turned down an invitation to travel with the team for an exhibition. Tortorella would like to have Guy come to some more practices and shared the team playbook.

John Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, wrote on social media how much Tortorella's gesture meant to the family.

“John & Matty would love this. They’re both so proud of their dad, I know this made them smile as they watched down from heaven," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

NHL teams have played a video tribute to Johnny and Matthew at the start of their respective pre-season games.

