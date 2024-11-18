NJ: This is the perfect holiday gift for the flower lover in your life

🌺 Discount tickets to one of the area's most popular flower shows are on sale

🌺 They are only available for a limited time

🌺 They would make a great holiday gift for flower lovers

Not sure what gift to get the flower or plant lover in your life for the holidays?

How about tickets to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) has announced a limited-time only PHS Philadelphia Flower Show ticket sale, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The holiday sale begins today and runs through Dec. 23.

Ticket discounts are available on general admission adult tickets for weekdays and weekends, and the show’s new Floral Fanatic pass. The discounts grant purchasers unlimited daily access to the Flower Show during its run from March 1-9, 2025. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

The show's theme is “Gardens of Tomorrow.”

What are the holiday ticket packages?

There are two ticket options to choose from during this holiday sale offer.

“Me and 3” Package – Buy 3, Get 1 Free. With this package, you can share the flower show with friends and family. Purchase three adult, general admission tickets at $49.99 each and get a fourth ticket for free. Use code MEAND3 at checkout.

Floral Fanatic Pass – BOGO 50% Off. This ticket option is perfect for anyone looking to dive deep into the show’s exhibits, rotating botanical competitions, activities, events, and educational sessions. This pass offers unlimited, daily access to the flower show, an exclusive gift bag filled with goodies, and premium, reserved seating at the daily “Know to Grow” educational sessions. Purchase one pass, $90, and get the second one at half price. Use code BOGOFF at checkout.

Tickets are available now here.

“Globally renowned for its stunning floral displays, garden landscapes, and premier plant and botanical art competitions, the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, “Gardens of Tomorrow” invites you to explore the future through the eyes of visionary designers, expert gardeners, and passionate green enthusiasts as they merge nature’s brilliance with human ingenuity,” PHS said.

Guests will learn how to cultivate the possibilities of tomorrow through gardening.

To stay up to date on the latest Flower Show announcements, visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show to sign up for updates.

