It’s only February and we have plenty of winter left and snow storms on the horizon in New Jersey, but it’s never too early to start thinking about spring, particularly flowers.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has announced the theme of its 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, “Gardens of Tomorrow,” which will be shown March 1-9 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The theme includes never-before-seen renderings of several show spaces, major exhibitors, new and returning show activities, events, and more.

The name of the Flower Show entrance garden, “Futura Florentia” is meant to capture the idea of flowers as a symbol of the future while evoking growth, beauty, and vitality in a natural, poetic style.

“This year’s theme, by design, invokes a sense of optimism, highlighting how planting something today is a small gesture that promotes a brighter future. Our remarkable lineup of world-class exhibitors will explore what this future holds for gardens and landscapes. From sustainable designs and adaptive reuse to breathtaking artistic expressions, this show will inspire and captivate every visitor,” said Seth Pearsoll, vice president and creative director of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Several major exhibitors from New Jersey will have displays at this year’s Flower Show.

128-138 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua Township

Jennifer Reed is the brains behind Jennifer Designs, a fan-favorite exhibitor. This year’s theme, “Welcoming Wildlife Home” showcases the essential role of wildlife in maintaining a healthy, thriving ecosystem grounded in biodiversity. Inside the home, a welcoming table represents Floral Life’s culture, symbolizing human interaction with nature.

Just beyond the home, the garden comes to life with a rich tapestry of plants, carefully designed to provide essential habitats for various species. This immersive display highlights how thoughtful plant choices and habitat creation support the intricate balance of wildlife, encouraging visitors to see their gardens as vital refuges for biodiversity.

Haddonfield, New Jersey

This exhibit is inspired by a 2019 NPR story about a couple who, after

moving to a small Vermont town just as the pandemic began, found

themselves isolated. With free time and a desire to connect, they planted a

flower meadow. Over time, the flowers bloomed, creating a bridge to the

community around them. What began as a simple act grew into a symbol of

hope and interconnectedness. The meadow proved that sometimes, it's the

smallest actions that can spark the most profound connections, reminding

us of the power of nature and the possibilities of a more harmonious future.

550 W Main St, Boonton

By 2050, 68% of people will live in urban areas adapting the 80% of existing buildings that will still be useful. Post-covid re-zoning and use of non-residential buildings will greatly increase to meet housing demands. Urban flooding due to increased storm intensity will continue, as will longer periods of drought. Lack of water consistency and shade will be overarching issues for gardens and green spaces in urban areas. Philadelphia will be fully Zone 8.

Field of Vision imagines that it will be commonplace for previously functional industrial buildings and outdoor areas to be retrofitted to create communal spaces. This concept is already in play for commercial and public spaces in many cities.

In Field of Vision, all areas of the garden are viewable by guests. Two walls of ‘windows’ allow them to imagine themselves in an old warehouse or factory. A decommissioned water tower becomes a shady lounge. This tower has been rebuilt from a retired water tank and the materials recycled. It is still raised to prevent interior flooding in intense storms. Instead of the tower collecting water, rainwater is captured in a central pond for use in the gardens. Native river birches that thrive, even in flood waters, are featured in reservoir.

An elevated boardwalk built from recycled material allows the garden areas to absorb overflow as well as allow access to the garden beds for both pleasure and maintenance. An apiary provides a home for bees. Two oak cubes milled from a felled tree allows for seating on the sun deck.

Gardens are full and focus on foliage with seasonal bursts of color. Perennials and grasses mingle freely in a naturalistic style that softens and plays against the geometry of industrial architecture. Gardeners in the not-too-distant future will have to reevaluate plant choices based on specific sets of criteria in their region and on their site. Native and non-native plants will co-mingle in gardens as environmental warming over a short period (25 years) will make it difficult for some plants to thrive while others will adapt. Many of the plants in Field of Vision are of Mediterranean origin while others are native to the Northeast.

1200 Old Trenton Rd, West Windsor Township

Students in the award-winning Mercer County Community College’s Horticulture Program are channeling their classroom learning into a dynamic display that focuses on urban agriculture and eco-conscious practices. Since early fall, students have been preparing their 700-square-foot display “Rooting for our Future”, focusing on solutions to the challenges presented in the urban environment.

Their 12th entry in the annual PHS Flower Show educates visitors about solutions for food insecurity, increasing biodiversity in urban environments, street tree plantings, and stormwater management. Visionary program director, Professor Amy Ricco “This display emphasizes our commitment to urban agriculture and how it can sow the seeds for a greener, more sustainable future.”

Other Jersey artists include Schaffer Designs and Waldor Orchids (Linwood).

Aside from soaking in all the beautiful exhibits, The Philadelphia Flower Show, now in its 196th year, will have a plethora of things to do, from activities for children, to shopping, and DIY crafting and educational sessions.

Know to Grow Educational Sessions

Know to Grow returns this year with industry experts leading presentations on diverse topics several times a day. Presentation topics include garden design, vegetable gardening, native plants, containing gardening, shade gardening, houseplanting, and more.

Artisan Row

Artisan Row is the Flower Show’s experiential hub where guests can create an elevated floral or gardening-inspired craft by working side-by-side with artisans. Make fresh floral crowns. Purchase candles, custom scents, fresh and dried bouquets, terrariums, and more.

Butterflies Live!

Experience native and exotic butterflies with spectacular color in a serene setting. Hundreds of pollinators will spread their wings together in this all-ages activity. New this year is the Butterfly Kiosk, where guests can buy butterfly magnets or clips.

Kids Cocoon

This kid-focused play space is where young guests can plant seedlings, enjoy story time, and participate in engaging activities and live programming from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, March 9.

Bloom Bar

Back by popular demand, Bloom Bar provides a walk-up experience offering guests the opportunity to purchase pre-assembled, fresh floral crowns in the heart of the show floor. The pop-up bar will be stationed at the main entrance with pre-made floral crowns.

There will be some great events too.

Family Frolic

Sunday, March 2 – Packed with hands-on activities and entertainment for families. Free with admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blossom and Breathe

Friday, March 7 – This new event offers guests access to an exclusive community of wellness vendors in a botanical bazaar. Plus, visitors can participate in two yoga classes led by Paris Fit, featuring Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader, Arielle Hunt. The event is free with admission from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The yoga class is an additional fee.

Flowers After Hours

Saturday – March 8 – Step into a galactic adventure packed with campy vibes, interstellar charm, and eclectic experiences at the annual after-hours-dance party. Immerse yourself in the iridescent celebration with this year’s theme, “Out of this World.” The night blends the nostalgia of the 80s and 90s with futuristic, space-age aesthetics.

There will also be early morning Flower Show tours for a separate fee, as well as early morning photography tours.

Shopping? There will be plenty of vendors to pick up fresh bouquets, dried flowers, plants, jewelry, artwork, home décor, and more.

Tickets are on sale now for The Philadelphia Flower Show here.

