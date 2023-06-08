Phil Simms talks NJ North South High School All Star Football Classic this Sunday and Giants

The 2023 NJ Phil Simms North-South All-Star High School Football Classic takes place this Sunday at Kean University.

Last year's event was won by the North 21-16 in a nailbiter which included an incredible interception by Rahway's Zaon Laney which sealed the victory. See the highlights here.

This year the North will be coached by ex-Giant offensive tackle Roman Oben and the South by former Cincinnati Bengal, Atlanta Falcon, New England Patriot, and San Francisco 49er receiver Mohammad Sanu who starred at South Brunswick High School as a triple option quarterback and would return to New Jersey once a year to host a free football camp for the kids. Also among the coaches will be Manchester High School coach Tom Farrell who once produced my New Jersey 101.5 show.

Simms called my New Jersey 101.5 show to talk about the classic as well as some NFL and of course the New York Giants.

"I'm excited about it. Really, I think we're gonna have two really good teams, the North and the South. I just feel good about that. I just think the game keeps growing. And I'm really expecting a big crowd."

Girls' flag Football at halftime.

"At halftime during the game," says Simms, "we're going to have a girl's flag football game. And I expect that to be kind of a big draw and excitement and everything."

"I think girls like football are going to end up being so huge. It's just, it's going to be tremendous. So I think we're early, getting out here doing this. I'm happy about that. And I'm excited about they're gonna come down and practice and get to watch them help them out a little. And so we got a lot going on for this weekend. That's for sure. But I think it's gonna be great."

Last year's game was great!

"Yeah, it really was." says Simms "I was really happy and proud of the coaches.,They did a good job getting the players ready. I think we found that one thing is that these high school players, these young kids, the talent, they only need a couple of practices to be ready to play at the All-Star game."

"It's limiting, of course, some of the things you can and can't do. But the skill level and the excitement, last year was one of the most fun games I've watched, you know, we had a little bit of everything great plays, turnovers, whatever. And I expect the same thing again this year. I think it's got to be exciting. The crowd will have fun and a great memory for the parents and the kids. That's for sure."

What are you expecting from the Giants this year?

"People ask me this all the time, of course. And I said, Look, I won't be shocked, no matter how (they do)."

"They won so many close games last year, they were so well coached, and they came through in the clutch and all that stuff."

Can you do it again?

"They definitely improved the talent level of their football team. And the second year with Brian Daboll and all that, it's all good."

"But the league is so competitive, they're in a good division. And if they can find a way to make it to the playoffs again for the second year in a row, that would be more in my eyes, that would be another not-a-great accomplishment, but really good. And they're definitely on their way up."

"It's just a question can they win enough games again this year to get in the playoffs to kind of keep building towards a team that we have to sit there? Hopefully, in the next year or two we go. They are capable of going to the Super Bowl. I wouldn't say that now. I don't think they are, you know, I don't mean to be negative. But they're building the team and it's going to be better than last year and I hope it shows in the win-loss column."

