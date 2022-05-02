Former New Jersey 101.5 producer lands job as varsity head coach of Manchester High School

I can't tell you how much I love writing this post and how proud I am of its subject.

Tommy Farrell was one of the hardest working producers we've ever had here at New Jersey 101.5. There was no job too hard that he wouldn't embrace with a smile and do it the best it could possibly be done.

But football is and has always been his passion. Now Tommy Farrell takes his talents and work ethic to Manchester High School where he has been named the varsity football coach. Farrell at 27 is one of the youngest varsity head coaches in New Jersey. How did he get here so fast?

Born in Brick, Tommy attended Hooper Avenue Elementary in Toms River, Toms River Intermediate East, and then Monsignor Donovan HS Class of 2013 where he was football captain and a three-year letter winner in 2010 (2-8), 2011 (6-4), and 2012 (6-4, Division Champs).

Tommy was an All-Shore Linebacker, All Ocean County LB, All-Division LB and also earned a varsity baseball letter in 2010 and 2011.

Tommy graduated Stonehill College Class of 2017. While there he played LB/LS, 2013 NE-10 Conference Champions, Conference Commissioners Honor Roll, Out for Season with Knee Injury in 2015.

Photo provided by Tommy Farrell Photo provided by Tommy Farrell loading...

Tommy worked as a producer at New Jersey 101.5 as well as "Chasing News" and NFL Films. He then began his high school coaching career, which would take him to New Egypt High School where he would become defensive coordinator in 2018 and 19, then assistant football coach at Parsippany High School in 2020, and Shore Regional in 2021. Along with coaching, Farrell was also a teacher of various media forms.

I reached out to Tommy via text.

What does it mean to you to get your first varsity head coaching job?

"To be honest, being a Head Coach is just a title. I know I'm the right guy to lead these young men and be a mentor to them. It's a team effort top-down from the administration, community, parents, and to teachers and staff. I'm excited to share my love of football and bring Manchester Football to new heights. My wife and I moved to Manchester two years ago, so just giving back to the community in this fashion and being a part of it at this level is awesome. I'm fired up."

Photo provided by Tommy Farrell Photo provided by Tommy Farrell loading...

What do you attribute your success to?

"I've played and coached under some phenomenal coaches, like Dan Duddy, Robert Talley, Eli Gardner, Steve Fence, Derrick Eatman, and Mark Costantino. It's been an honor to be a small part of these guys' careers. I also wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for my father, Tom Farrell Sr. He's introduced the game to me and showed me how beautiful and fierce it can be.

"My wife, Sophie, has been my number one fan since I was 18 years old — she didn't ask to share her husband but she has and she's the best wife I could ask for. Obviously, my entire family is full of educators, athletes, and coaches so having their support has been invaluable. Being a Farrell means if you get one of us, you get all of us — they're the best support system in the world."

Photo provided by Tommy Farrell Photo provided by Tommy Farrell loading...

How do you motivate your players?

"No one is going to love my players more than our staff and this community. They'll want to play for each other relentlessly come Sept. 3 at Lakewood — there's no better motivation than that."

Photo provided by Tommy Farrell Photo provided by Tommy Farrell loading...

What advice would you give to kids who want to play varsity?

"Being a gentleman of Manchester Football means you do things the right way on and off the field. Our varsity players will sit in the front of the classroom, get to class and practice early, show respect, and serve the community. Then, they'll be able to flip the switch from being a gentleman to being a fierce competitor with a high motor on the field."

What advice would you give to their parents?

"Football is not easy and it demands a lot from not only the player but the family. In the end, no experience can match the joy of being a Manchester Football Player. I thank the families in advance for the rides to and from school, fundraisers, pasta dinners, and the million little things it means to be a family member of Manchester Football."

Photo provided by Tommy Farrell Photo provided by Tommy Farrell loading...

Best memories of working at New Jersey 101.5?

"NJ 101.5 was one of the best experiences of my life. I felt a part of the family and being able to work with almost every talk show was an experience I'll never forget. Specifically, Meat Day with Bill Spadea, Dennis and Judi's Restaurant Tour, Researching Pokemon Go with Deminski and Doyle, as well as being on the air with Steve Trevelise meeting numerous guests like Ray Rossi and Artie Lange. I wouldn't be where I am with these people and this job."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

