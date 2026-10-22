If you’re as big of a Jaws fan as I am, you’re going to want to check this out: You can purchase memorabilia from the 1975 film right here in the Garden State.

Over 50 years after the movie premiered, we now have a chance to take a look at author Peter Benchley’s personal collection of memorabilia.

Appropriate considering he spent much of his life in New Jersey.

Matt Cosby, Getty Images Matt Cosby, Getty Images

On Oct. 29, 2026, Willow Auction House will present ‘The Peter Benchley Collection: Jaws, A Life of Writing, A Legacy of Stories,’ featuring almost 300 pieces from the personal collection of the author.

Highlights include original Jaws production photographs and memorabilia, Benchley’s 1975 Jaws one-sheet movie poster, original typewriters, personal books and research materials, awards and personal effects, as well as an original Jaws T-shirt gifted directly to Benchley by director Steven Spielberg.

Hmm. I only have (not a joke) four Jaws shirts… maybe I can add to my collection?

Matt Cosby, Getty Images Matt Cosby, Getty Images

Fun fact!

Did you know that Benchley was a speechwriter for President Johnson?

Before he became a screenwriter, he was.

The auction will include White House photographs, presentation pieces and personal material associated with LBJ and First Lady Lady Bird Johnson

Willow Action House is located at 2 Frassetto Way in Lincoln Park, NJ.

Preview must be made by appointment, see more information here.

Photo by Gerald Schömbs on Unsplash a great white shark swimming in the ocean

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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