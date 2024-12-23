🚨 College students report being grabbed by professors

🚨 Authorities announce criminal sexual contact charges

PARAMUS — Two North Jersey college professors are facing criminal charges for making unwanted advances on their students, according to authorities.

On Friday, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office announced they processed and released Zameer Baksh, a professor at Bergen Community College in Paramus.

Sheriff Anthony Cureton said a female student at BCC reported on Dec. 11 that she had been sexually assaulted by Baksh that day.

Zameer Baksh (via LinkedIn) Zameer Baksh (via LinkedIn) loading...

The student said Baksh had kissed her on the cheek and made inappropriate comments, Cureton said.

He then grabbed her "forcefully" and touched her around her genitals, Cureton said.

Entrance to Bergen Community College (Google Maps) Entrance to Bergen Community College (Google Maps) loading...

Baksh is charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment for offensive touching, officials said.

He is now suspended. According to his LinkedIn profile, Baksh has been a professor at the college since 2018.

Professor at Essex County College charged

Also on Friday, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said that a professor at Essex County College in Newark was arrested.

Gnanaseharan Selliah (Essex County Prosecutor's Office) Gnanaseharan Selliah (Essex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Gnanaseharan Selliah of West Orange is charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.

Selliah is an adjunct professor at Essex County College.

He's accused of having sexually inappropriate contact with a student this past November.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best Pasta in New Jersey Here are the recommendations from residents. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea