Perth Amboy police officer dies in car crash

PERTH AMBOY — A veteran city police officer died in a car crash Wednesday night.

The crash appears to have been brought on by a medical emergency.

Officer Arcadio "Archie" Rivera, 54, was off duty and driving his own vehicle when he lost control about 7:30 p.m. and crashed into a parked car on Harbortown Boulevard, according to city police.

Rivera suffered a cardiac arrest after he was removed from his vehicle, according to police. Rivera was brought to Raritan Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Rivera was with the department for 26 years, a lifelong Perth Amboy resident and a former United States Marine. He was married and father to three sons. A MyCentralJersey.com 2018 news story said he provided support for the Police Unity Tour.

"Please join us in thoughts and prayers at this difficult time for the Rivera family as well as the entire Community," Mayor Helmin Caba, who also serves as police director, said in a written statement.

The New Jersey State PBA sent condolences on Twitter.

