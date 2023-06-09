🔴 An 11-year-old NJ boy was badly hurt in an after-school stabbing

🔴 A sixth grader charged as a juvenile has pleaded guilty

🔴 The stabbing sparked a student walk-out over safety concerns

PERTH AMBOY — A boy has been given three-years probation, after admitting to stabbing another child during a fight after school this winter.

The juvenile, previously identified as a sixth grader, had faced offenses which if committed by an adult would be aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He pleaded guilty in April, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone confirmed on Friday.

student stabbing, blocks from Shull Middle School (Google Maps) Perth Amboy student stabbing, blocks from Shull Middle School (Google Maps) loading...

🔴 After school stabbing in Perth Amboy left child seriously hurt

The incident unfolded on Feb. 22 after 2:30 p.m., when an 11-year-old male assaulted another 11-year-old male with a knife, a few blocks from Samuel E. Shull Middle School.

The victim suffered serious injuries.

Perth Amboy Police Special Victims Bureau investigated and the slightly older student was taken into custody that night.

A preliminary hearing was held the following day, where it was determined that the boy would remain detained.

Following his guilty plea in April, a Middlesex County Family Court Judge imposed three years’ probation on May 24, with required attendance and the boy's completion of a residential treatment program.

Perth Amboy Federation President Patricia Paradiso calls district conditions terrible (Townsquare Media) 5th grader stabbed by middle schooler In February, Perth Amboy Federation President Patricia Paradiso called district conditions terrible (Townsquare Media) loading...

🔴 The stabbing sparked public comments from students, staff on safety concerns

The stabbing prompted concerns from the local teachers’ union, which called conditions in the school district “terrible.”

A walk-out was then announced by Perth Amboy High Schoolers the following week, saying it was a call for “action.”

Meanwhile, the Perth Amboy School Board and Mayor Helmin Caba said that people should "refrain from spreading misinformation" regarding the stabbing.

They said in a joint statement that the violence happened near the victim's home and not on school grounds.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!