PERTH AMBOY — A boy has been given three-years probation, after admitting to stabbing another child during a fight after school this winter.
The juvenile, previously identified as a sixth grader, had faced offenses which if committed by an adult would be aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He pleaded guilty in April, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone confirmed on Friday.
The incident unfolded on Feb. 22 after 2:30 p.m., when an 11-year-old male assaulted another 11-year-old male with a knife, a few blocks from Samuel E. Shull Middle School.
The victim suffered serious injuries.
Perth Amboy Police Special Victims Bureau investigated and the slightly older student was taken into custody that night.
A preliminary hearing was held the following day, where it was determined that the boy would remain detained.
Following his guilty plea in April, a Middlesex County Family Court Judge imposed three years’ probation on May 24, with required attendance and the boy's completion of a residential treatment program.
🔴 The stabbing sparked public comments from students, staff on safety concerns
The stabbing prompted concerns from the local teachers’ union, which called conditions in the school district “terrible.”
A walk-out was then announced by Perth Amboy High Schoolers the following week, saying it was a call for “action.”
Meanwhile, the Perth Amboy School Board and Mayor Helmin Caba said that people should "refrain from spreading misinformation" regarding the stabbing.
They said in a joint statement that the violence happened near the victim's home and not on school grounds.
