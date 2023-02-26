🔴 Students at Perth Amboy High School are planning a walkout in response to a stabbing

🔴 The victim, an 11-year-old boy, is still in the hospital after being attacked by another student on his way from school

🔴 A protest for the general public is also planned for outside City Hall on Monday evening

PERTH AMBOY — High school students are planning a walkout and calling for the superintendent in response to a stabbing near Samuel E. Shull Middle School that hospitalized an 11-year-old boy last week.

The walkout is set for second period at Perth Amboy High School, according to a digital flyer shared with New Jersey 101.5. A high school bell schedule shows that second period begins at 8:51 a.m.

"We must stand with each other at the walk out in protest for the safety of our future as well as teachers and families who attend this district and for a change of superintendent," the flyer states. "The purpose of this isn't to skip class, it's a call for action."

School officials including the high school principal and Perth Amboy schools Superintendent David Roman did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Samuel E Shull Middle School. (Google Maps) Samuel E Shull Middle School. (Google Maps) loading...

Perth Amboy student stabbed recovering at hospital

The walkout comes after a fifth grader was stabbed with a kitchen knife by a sixth grader Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. shortly after dismissal on their way home from school, according to the Perth Amboy Mayor's Office.

The victim, identified by media reports as 11-year-old Smailyn Jimenez, was hospitalized by the attack. CBS 2 New York reported that the fifth grader was released from the ICU on Saturday following surgery and days of sedation.

Another 11-year-old in the sixth grade was taken into custody and charged with juvenile equivalents of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Perth Amboy Federation President Patricia Paradiso calls district conditions terrible (Townsquare Media) 5th grader stabbed by middle schooler Perth Amboy Federation President Patricia Paradiso calls district conditions terrible (Townsquare Media) loading...

Mayor, school board criticize media coverage of Perth Amboy student stabbing

In a joint statement released on Friday, Mayor Helmin Caba and the school board told news outlets and individuals to "refrain from spreading misinformation" regarding the attack. It said the attack happened near the victim's home and not on school grounds.

"It is disheartening that certain individuals have taken it upon themselves to make unfounded assertions about this incident and assumptions about the children of this community," the statement said. "This is a disservice to our students and their excellent teachers and educators."

Following the attack, the president of the local teacher’s union, Perth Amboy Federation, Patricia Paradiso told New Jersey 101.5 that the middle school is unsafe for teachers and students. She added that teachers have reported it is common for students to bring knives to school.

A protest flyer. (Perth Amboy Federation) A protest flyer. (Perth Amboy Federation) loading...

“Backpacks are not checked, we have no metal detectors, and the student behavior is out of control,” Paradiso said.

Along with the walkout at the high school Monday morning, a protest is planned for the evening at Perth Amboy circle near City Hall. It's set for 5:45 p.m.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

