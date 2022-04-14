Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold, New Jersey closed for good
This one’s a tough loss for us Freehold residents.
The Perkins Restaurant and Bakery on Route 9 north in Freehold, New Jersey has officially shut its doors after it was announced that the owners, the Petrou family, were retiring. The restaurant had been providing the Garden State with breakfast for three decades.
Per the restaurant’s Facebook:
What are you thanking us for, Perkins? Thank YOU for the memories. You were a staple for me during my junior and senior years of high school.
Context for non-Freeholders: Perkins is super close to Freehold Township High School, so when a delayed opening was declared for snow, it became tradition to have breakfast with friends before heading to school.
Does that entirely dismiss the idea of having a delayed opening to avoid driving on snowy roads? Yes! Did we care? Absolutely not, our stomachs were filled with warm pancakes covered in syrup.
So thank you, Perkins, for your time in the Freehold community, you will be missed.
The owners of the restaurant, the Petrou family, will still be around to serve you a delicious breakfast. They will now be focusing on their other business, the Marlboro Diner further down route 9.
