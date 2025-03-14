Check it out live: Nesting falcons from the Bayonne Bridge

🌉 The Port Authority has launched a live stream falcon camera

🌉 It's located next to the Bayonne Bridge

🌉 Bird enthusiasts can watch nesting falcons in real time

If you’re a bird lover, this is for you.

Starting today, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, in partnership with EarthCam, has launched a real-time live stream of the Peregrine Falcon nesting tower, which is next to the Bayonne Bridge in the Kill Van Kull, so people can watch.

Hatching usually happens in April and May, which viewers will get to see in real time.

The agency says the camera will stay on during the spring and summer so those interested can safely and remotely watch the birds’ daily behaviors as they care for their young.

Peregrine falcon nesting tower at the Bayonne Bridge (PANYNJ/EarthCam) Peregrine falcon nesting tower at the Bayonne Bridge (PANYNJ/EarthCam) loading...

The nesting site allows the birds to raise their babies safely without stressful human interference while still using the Bayonne Bridge to hunt, according to an authority statement.

The PANYNJ reminds bird lovers that when viewing this nest, it is a rare privilege to see these peregrine falcons in their natural habitat.

“Like all wild animals, these falcons live in nature’s unpredictable world. It is not uncommon that one or more of the young birds will not reach adulthood. It is not the intention of this camera or the Port Authority of NY and NJ to interfere with the normal course of nature,” a website statement read.

Peregrine falcon nesting tower live stream camera at the Bayonne Bridge (PANYNJ/EarthCam) Peregrine falcon nesting tower live stream camera at the Bayonne Bridge (PANYNJ/EarthCam) loading...

Egg laying or nesting can occur anytime between early March to mid-April when the female falcon primarily incubates eggs while the male falcon hunts. The hatching period is usually from mid-April to mid-May, and fledging (when young falcons practice flight and start exploring the world) takes place from June to July.

Last year, three baby falcons hatched at the Bayonne Bridge.

Steadfast conservation work has enabled the peregrine falcon to be removed from the U.S. endangered species list in 1999, but it remains listed as endangered in New York State.

Conservationists see the peregrine falcon as very beneficial for the overall environment. Its presence signals that the environment is healthy and functioning.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom