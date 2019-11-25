Pepsi Is out, Coke is in at Wells Fargo Center

Can I have a Pepsi, please? Is Coke okay? You'll be hearing that at the Wells Fargo Center for now on.

Coca-Cola is now the official beverage partner of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, according to phillyvoice.com. Pepsi had teamed up with Wells Fargo Center for more 20 years, but now that has come to an end.

The split with Pepsi was not because of dissatisfaction, according to the report. It was actually just a better deal with the Coca Cola brand. Coca-Cola will also sponsor a promotion called the “Big Ticket Giveaway,” which will give a fan tickets to all regular season Flyers home games and any other event or concert at the arena for a year, according to bizjournals.com.

The Coca Cola drinks took over the Wells Fargo center on Philadelphia Flyers home opener game early October.

