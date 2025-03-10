Shoppers, stay alert! Card skimmer found at NJ grocery store

⚠ A credit card skimmer was detected at a South Jersey grocery store

⚠ The device had been there for days

⚠ Shoppers are urged to check their accounts

PENNSAUKEN — Shoppers need to be aware when using an ATM or a credit card and debit card machine at stores in New Jersey.

A case of another scamming device has been detected in South Jersey.

A skimming device was found on a credit card machine at the Save-A-Lot grocery store, located at 3900 Federal St.

The device was placed on top of the machine’s keypad on March 2 around 1 p.m. but was not detected until four days later, police confirmed.

Pennsauken police advise anyone who made a credit card purchase at the store to check their accounts and contact their credit card company to notify them about the skimmer.

This is not the first time card-skimming devices have been detected in Pennsauken. In February, a skimming device was found on a credit card machine at a Family Dollar store on Route 130 in Pennsauken

In May 2024, Pennsauken police said a device was discovered at the Supremo Food Market on Route 130, and in April 2024, police said a skimming device was found on a credit card reader at a 7-Eleven.

Elsewhere in the state, customers at a 7-Eleven in Burlington Township were urged to check their bank accounts after a credit card skimmer was found at the store in January of this year.

Just last week, police in South Toms River warned residents about a card skimmer found on an ATM located inside the Wawa at 379 Dover Road.

