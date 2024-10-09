🚆Happened Tuesday

RED BANK — A man died Tuesday afternoon after being in the path of a New Jersey Transit train, according to a spokesperson with the agency.

North Jersey Coast Line train 3241 struck the adult around 2 p.m. at Red Bank’s Monmouth Street crossing; the person’s identity is being withheld at this time.

The incident resulted in no injuries for the passengers and crew on board, NJ Transit said.

The train was scheduled for a 1:45 p.m. arrival to Long Branch, but the incident led to service suspensions for some time.

Possible problem area?

Another man was killed by one of the agency’s trains less than a month ago on Sept. 14 — also in Monmouth County.

The incident happened at the same Monmouth Street crossing, according to NJ.com.

