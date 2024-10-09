Pedestrian dead after being struck by NJ Transit train
🚆Happened Tuesday
🚆Monmouth County
🚆One person involved
RED BANK — A man died Tuesday afternoon after being in the path of a New Jersey Transit train, according to a spokesperson with the agency.
North Jersey Coast Line train 3241 struck the adult around 2 p.m. at Red Bank’s Monmouth Street crossing; the person’s identity is being withheld at this time.
The incident resulted in no injuries for the passengers and crew on board, NJ Transit said.
SEE MORE: Chief of NJ volunteer fire company now faces sexual assault charge
The train was scheduled for a 1:45 p.m. arrival to Long Branch, but the incident led to service suspensions for some time.
Possible problem area?
Another man was killed by one of the agency’s trains less than a month ago on Sept. 14 — also in Monmouth County.
The incident happened at the same Monmouth Street crossing, according to NJ.com.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer