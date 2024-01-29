Paying to park in your own driveway? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

New Jersey should soon give the final green light to consumption lounges, offering marijuana users a place to enjoy the drug in public.

But with that approval comes a list of strict rules that must be followed, and the only way you'll get a lounge by you is if your municipality says it's OK.

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Confusion swept through a dead-end street in this New Jersey town when homeowners got notices that they could be taken to court for parking in their own driveways.

A resident along Eleanor Terrace said on Facebook that he and his neighbors received notices of violation from the township on Monday.

Gov. Murphy and fellow democrats are reportedly considering an increase in multiple taxes.

Talks are in the beginning stages with Murphy set to deliver his budget to lawmakers in about a month.

NEW BRUNSWICK — New Jersey state Sen. Jon Bramnick, a longtime Republican lawmaker and a critic of Donald Trump, launched a campaign for governor on Saturday.

Bramnick, R-Union, announced his candidacy Saturday at the Stress Factory comedy club in New Brunswick, where he's performed before.

Brian Trauman, of Essex County, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of PEZ dispensers.

Between the time I write this article and the time you read it, Brian Trauman will have added even more pieces to his collection of PEZ dispensers.

So, let's just say he has about 5,850 unique dispensers on display at his house in Essex County.

The number is growing weekly, but it was already enough to certify Trauman as the Guinness World Record holder in 2023.

