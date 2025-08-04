Something is exciting about discovering a trail that feels like it was meant just for you.

If you’re a hiker, you probably feel like you know every great trail in the state, but there are some lesser‑known walking trails and boardwalks around the state, and one in particular has hikers quietly buzzing.

What to expect on the Paulinskill Valley Trail

Tucked away from the usual crowded hot spots, the Paulinskill Valley Trail in Sussex and Warren counties has been called one of New Jersey’s best‑kept secrets.

It runs along an old railroad bed, weaving through farmland, quiet woods, and overgrown stone bridges that look straight out of a storybook. You’ll catch glimpses of the Paulinskill River as you go, and depending on the season, wildflowers pop up everywhere.

Still under-the-radar

What makes this spot so special is how peaceful it feels compared to busier trails. You’re not elbow‑to‑elbow with other hikers, and there are plenty of places to stop and take in the scenery—or snap those photos that make people say, “Wait… that’s in New Jersey?”

You can just Google a few photos of this to see what I’m talking about.

Locals love it for morning walks and weekend bike rides, and word of mouth is starting to spread, but it’s still under the radar compared to places like Sourland Mountain or the Delaware & Raritan Canal, which are everybody’s favorites.

If you’re looking for a new place to clear your head, get some fresh air, and remind yourself why New Jersey has way more to offer than people give it credit for, this hidden trail is worth the drive.

Grab your sneakers, pack a little snack, and go see why everyone’s whispering about this gorgeous stretch of the Garden State.

