Inside of Dickie's BBQ after a fire, frozen radio during a fire Sat., Feb. 7, 2026 Inside of Dickie's BBQ after a fire, frozen radio during a fire Sat., Feb. 7, 2026 (Dickey's Barbecue Pit Whiting, NJ (Whiting, NJ)/Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33) loading...

🚨 Sub-zero wind chills complicated firefighting at two Whiting businesses

🚨 A bar once dubbed New Jersey’s 'luckiest' suffered extreme water and fire damage

🚨 Owners say closures will last weeks or longer after an accidental electrical fire

MANCHESTER — A bar once named New Jersey's "luckiest bar" was one of two Ocean County businesses significantly damaged by a fire in their shared building on Saturday afternoon on the coldest day of the year.

The fire at Whiting Town Plaza was reported around 2:25 p.m. as smoke poured from Dickey’s Barbeque Pit and Whiting Bar and Spirits, according to Manchester police. Officers evacuated the two businesses along with several others. Dickey's and the bar were determined to be uninhabitable, but the others were not affected.

It was named the New Jersey Lottery's luckiest bar in fall 2018 during the Quick Draw Lucky Bar Challenge.

An initial investigation determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.

The bar said it will be closed "for an extended period of time" due to "extreme water damage."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, speaks during a news conference as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. listens, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, speaks during a news conference as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. listens, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders say a proposal from the White House is “incomplete and insufficient” as they are demanding new restrictions on President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and threatening a shutdown of the Homeland Security Department.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement late Monday that a White House counterproposal to the list of demands they transmitted over the weekend “included neither details nor legislative text” and does not address “the concerns Americans have about ICE’s lawless conduct.” The White House proposal was not released publicly.

The Democrats’ statement comes as time is running short, with another partial government shutdown threatening to begin Saturday. Among the Democrats’ demands are a requirement for judicial warrants, better identification of DHS officers, new use-of-force standards and a stop to racial profiling. They say such changes are necessary after two protesters were fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis last month.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Jahbron Goff is charged with the murder of popular TikTok creator Chrystofer Whyte near Pier Village on June 12, 2025. (ABC7 Eyewitness News) Monmouth County prosecutors say Jahbron Goff is charged with the murder of popular TikTok creator Chrystofer Whyte near Pier Village on June 12, 2025. (ABC7 Eyewitness News) loading...

🔴 An 18-year-old New Jersey TikTok creator was shot dead near Pier Village

🔴 The killing happened hours after he posted his final video from the same beach.

🔴 Prosecutors say a newly named teen suspect fired the fatal shot.

LONG BRANCH — Prosecutors have named a third suspect who is charged with the murder of a young New Jersey TikTok star on a beach near Pier Village.

The victim, Chrystofer Whyte, 18, was shot to death at the Chelsea Ave. beach in Long Branch, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Police said the killer used a black handgun with an extended magazine with a capacity of 26 bullets.

On TikTok, the popular creator from New Brunswick had more than 102,000 followers, including thousands who started following him after his death. He also graduated in 2024 from Woodbridge High School, where he played football and

On June 12, 2025, Whyte posted his last video from the beach where he would be killed hours later.

People at Pier Village scattered when two gunshots erupted around 9 p.m., a half hour after some live summer music had ended. Whyte was shot in the head and was declared dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Member of the NJ Transit Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit prepares a hoist to rescue an 80-year-old-man near the Ninth Street Light Rail Station in Hoboken Member of the NJ Transit Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit prepares a hoist to rescue an 80-year-old-man near the Ninth Street Light Rail Station in Hoboken (Hoboken Fire Department) loading...

🚨 An 80-year-old man missing overnight in Hoboken was located by his Apple AirTag

🚨The man had fallen 25 feet down an icy cliff near a light rail station

🚨Firefighters and NJ Transit police rescued him in freezing temperatures

HOBOKEN — An 80-year-old man who fell on an icy embankment along NJ Transit light-rail tracks was found thanks to his Apple AirTags.

NJ Transit police said the man had gone missing on Thursday night and spent several hours in the cold. The tags helped the Hoboken Fire Department find the man after he fell 25 feet down the Palisades cliff near the elevator of the Ninth Street light rail station.

An AirTag sends an encrypted Bluetooth signal that can be detected by the Find My network.

NJ Transit police, Hoboken firefighters execute high-risk rescue

After the Hudson County Sheriff's Department picked up the ping, firefighters and the NJ Transit Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit hoisted the man more than 40 feet from the ravine.

Paul Caneiro (L) watches on as his older daughter testifies for his defense in the Caneiro murder trial (NJcourts.gov) Paul Caneiro (L) watches on as his older daughter testifies for his defense in the Caneiro murder trial (NJcourts.gov) loading...

⚖️ Emotional testimony: Paul Caneiro’s daughter Katie, told jurors she loved the victims like "second parents" and broke down recalling the day of the fires.

⚖️ Defense attorneys again point to the youngest Caneiro brother, despite investigators saying all evidence leads to Paul Caneiro.

⚖️ Prosecutors have detailed how four family members — including two children — were brutally killed before their Colts Neck home was set ablaze.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — As jurors heard tearful testimony from Paul Caneiro’s daughter, his defense attorney pressed a familiar theme in the quadruple murder trial: raising questions about the youngest Caneiro brother, Corey, in a trial where prosecutors insist the trail leads to only one man.

Katie Caneiro, who works as an ER nurse, said she considered the victims, Keith and Jennifer Caneiro, her second parents.

“Every holiday we spent together - birthdays, my whole life,” Katie testified about her aunt, uncle and two younger cousins — 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia.

Prosecutors have accused Paul Caneiro of slaughtering his brother’s family at their Colts Neck home days before Thanksgiving in 2018, out of financial desperation and then setting that house and his own home on fire in efforts to cover his tracks.

Defense attorney Monika Mastellone asked Katie Caneiro about her father and uncle being business partners and if they ever disagreed.

“They were brothers, so they would fight like brothers - but they would work it out themselves,” she testified, adding that her other uncle, Corey Caneiro, would “come around occasionally.”

The defense team has cast suspicion on the youngest brother, Corey Caneiro, since their opening statements, questioning why he was never treated as a suspect.

Detectives have said the evidence in the case always led to Paul Caneiro.

