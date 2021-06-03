Paterson teens planned deadly shooting of Newark man, police say

PATERSON — Two teenagers are accused of planning a deadly ambush that left a 21-year-old man dead last month.

Paterson police said they found Newark resident Jose Figueroa, shot multiple times and lying in the street on the evening of May 1. He died a short time later.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Chelsee Ramirez and a 17-year-old male, both from Paterson, were arrested, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.

Investigators have said that Ramirez and the teen, whose identity was not disclosed due to his age, had planned a coordinated attack involving multiple shooters who they brought to the intersection of Totowa Avenue and Redwood Avenue, where Figueroa was gunned down.

The teens are each charged with first-degree counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The prosecutor’s office has not given any details about a potential motive.

On Thursday, Ramirez remained at Passaic County Jail while the male teen was at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark, both pending court appearances.

