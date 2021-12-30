Paterson, NJ police kill suspect in gun arrest

PATERSON — Police fatally shot a man during their investigation of an earlier incident Thursday evening, according to the state Attorney General's office.

The shot was fired by one officer near East Main and Hillman streets shortly before 9 p.m., according to acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos show a large police presence on Main Street around 9 p.m. when the shots were fired.

Bruck did not disclose details about the incident.

Scene of a shooting on East Main Street in Paterson 12/29/21 (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Shot fired at officers?

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh told CBS New York that the man fired at police who then fired back.

Four law enforcement sources told the Paterson Times that officers were pursuing a suspect who escaped during a gun arrest earlier in the evening. The publication did not identify the sources.

State rules require that the state Attorney General's Office investigate any death during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

