🔥5 dead, including three children, in a Halloween night house fire in Paterson

🔥 First-floor residents said they tried but couldn’t reach trapped victims on 2nd floor

🔥 Fire spread rapidly due to strong winds; investigators still probing the cause

PATERSON — Two adults and three children died inside a house following a fire Halloween night.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said the fire at the home on Emerson Avenue was reported around 9:50 p.m.

After firefighters stabilized the blaze, they found the bodies of a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, and children ages 14, 12 and 7. Fire chief Alex Alicea told Freedom News TV via News 12 the victims were on the second floor.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities or relationship was not disclosed. Red Cross spokeswoman Diane Concannon told New Jersey 101.5 they offered assistance to seven other people who live in the house.

Mayor Andre Saygh told NorthJersey.com the adult victims were the parents of the three children.

ALSO READ: NJ declares state of emergency as fed food stamps run out

Fire spread quickly amid strong winds, chief says

The residents who lived on the first floor told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they could not get back up the stairs to help the victims. Another neighbor said they used a garden hose to try and put out the flames.

Alicea told Freedom News TV via News 12 that the fire appears to have started in the rear of the two story house and moved fast due to the strong gusty winds. NJ 101.5 Chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow says winds were gusting to 25 mph around Passaic County at the time of the fire.

"The Paterson Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives in this devastating incident. We also wish to thank all responding members and our mutual aid partners for their dedication and continued support during this tragic event," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom