RIVERDALE — A 27-year-old man was seriously injured after bailing out of a moving tractor-trailer on Route 287, State Police confirmed.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, as a Kenworth tractor pulling a flatbed trailer was headed southbound on the highway in Riverdale.

David Chavez, of Livingston, was a passenger in the truck cab, when he "exited the vehicle" and hit the pavement around milepost 53.2, police said.

The truck was being driven by Chavez's father, as reported by the Daily Voice, who said that his son "just opened the door out of nowhere."

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday.

Moving ambulance incident

A similar incident happened nearly two months ago, involving a moving ambulance on Route 208 in Bergen County.

A 21-year-old male passenger, who worked for the private ambulance company, appeared to have bailed out of that vehicle after an argument with the driver on Feb. 24, Wyckoff Police said.

That man suffered internal injuries and possibly broken bones and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson for treatment.

