EDISON — The passenger who died in a crash on Route 1 in Edison on Tuesday night was identified as a 19-year-old woman.

Meyvelin Nunez-Lopez, 19, of Plainfield, was riding in a car driven by Ziyad Elsaedi, 21, of North Plainfield, when it went off Route 1 southbound in the area of Jeff Street near the ramps to Route 287 around 10:15 p.m.

Both were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two passengers in the crash were hospitalized. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone did not disclose their conditions or the relationship between Elsaedi and Nunez-Lopez.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral expenses. Known as "Rosi" to her friends, Nunez-Lopez was a graduate of Plainfield High School and attended Raritan Valley Community College. She came to the United States from El Salvador five years ago and was taking classes to improve her English.

"Everyone who knew her knew that she was an amazing, trustworthy and beautiful person inside and out. Her laugh was a blessing to all," organizer Brayan Perez wrote.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the crash to contact her office at 732-745-3330 or Edison police at 732-248-7400.

Car involved in a crash on Route 1 in Edison Car involved in a crash on Route 1 in Edison (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey

NJ Diners that are open 24/7