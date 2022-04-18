Parkway ramps heading to NJ shore to close for 9 months

Two ramps at Garden State Parkway Exit 105 for Route 36 will really close Tuesday night for a nine-month road project.

The work was scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed at the last minute until Tuesday. The Turnpike Authority on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for a reason.

The project will replace the decks, beams, and parapets of four of the six bridges at the interchange, which was built in 1974. As part of annual maintenance, the concrete beams were found to be beyond repair.

The closure means that anyone headed to Jersey Shore summer destinations like Long Branch, West Long Branch, Deal, Eatontown, Sea Bright and Monmouth Beach as well as the Monmouth Mall and Monmouth Park will want to be in the outer lanes to successfully get off at Exit 105.

The ramps that will close Tuesday night at 10 p.m. are:

The southbound inner lane to eastbound Route 36

to eastbound Route 36 The entrance to the northbound inner lanes from westbound Route 36

The exit from the southbound local (outer) lanes and the ramp to the northbound outer lanes from Route 36 will not be affected.

Bridge over the southbound Parkway at Exit 105 Bridge over the southbound Parkway at Exit 105 (NJ Turnpike Authority) loading...

More work at Exit 105 to come

Four other bridges at the interchange will have similar work done as part of a $17 million project scheduled to be completed by fall 2023.

Those in the southbound inner lanes who want to exit at 105 can get off at Exit 102 for Asbury Avenue beyond the Asbury toll plaza where inner and outer roadways merge.

The marked detour will be Asbury Avenue, Shafto Road, and Hope Road to get back to Route 36.

Closed ramps on the Garden State Parkway around Exit 105 Closed ramps on the Garden State Parkway around Exit 105 (Google Maps/ Townsquare Media photo illustration) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

