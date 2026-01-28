Considering Bruce Springsteen, one of the most talented performers to ever come out of New Jersey, was raised in Freehold, maybe it’s fitting that a brand-new venue here is announcing its first of many concerts.

At East Freehold Fairgrounds, a new venue just opened, and it’s connected with the Count Basie Center. ParkStage is the nonprofit Count Basie Center's outdoor concert venue created in collaboration with Monmouth County Tourism. Now East Freehold Fairgrounds has long been known for equestrian events, dog shows, and a wide variety of community events. But ParkStage will bring the 81-acre Monmouth County park to a whole new level.

ParkStage just announced its first concert lineup.

On June 19, they’ll be hosting Sublime. There, the ska punk band outbid California that hit big with their third album in the 1990s and are known for hits like “What I Got” and “SanteIra.”

Then on Friday, June 26, The Head and The Heart with special guests Wilderado perform.

On Saturday, July 11, “Love Shack” band The B-52s take the stage and will have special guest The English Beat.

ParkStage will offer fans a number of ticketing options

Including special VIP platforms, an upfront pit section, and a huge general admission area. ParkStage intends on becoming a marquee destination for live shows in New Jersey, and hopes to draw thousands of attendees to a variety of shows including music, comedy and more.

Tickets for Sublime, The Head and The Heart, and The B-52s go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

More concerts lineups will be released soon.