Parking lot fire torches two vehicles at Hopewell, NJ hospital

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — A parking lot fire Monday morning destroyed two vehicles and damaged two more at Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell.

Police Chief James Russo said the fire was reported in a grass divider around 8:30 a.m. and completely engulfed a 2019 Subaru CrossTrek and a 2017 Honda Civic LX. The tires and front bumper on two other nearby vehicles were also damaged.

The vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured in the fire.

Cause of the fire under investigation

Russo said all fires within the township are considered suspicious in nature until a criminal investigation determines the cause of the fire.

“Capital Health Medical Center—Hopewell is working with the Hopewell Township Police and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services Unit to determine the source and cause of the fire," hospital spokeswoman Kate Stier told New Jersey 101.5 adding that no patients were endangered by the fire.

Russo asked anyone with information about the fire to call the department at 609-737-3100.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

