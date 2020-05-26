Parents to accused killer: ‘We love you. Please turn yourself in.’

The parents of Peter Manfredonia — the subject of a multi-state manhunt, accused of killing two people in Connecticut — urged him to turn himself in during a press conference on Monday.

Manfredonia, 23, was last seen Sunday afternoon in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, PA. The borough is just miles from the border with New Jersey, and accessible from Route 80. Pennsylvania State Police released a security photo of Manfredonia walking along a railroad track on Monday.

Attorney Michael Dolan, speaking on behalf of the family at a press briefing, said: "From your parents, we love you. Please turn yourself in. Nobody wants any harm to come to you. It is time to let the healing process begin."

Dolan said at the briefing that Manfredonia has had struggles with mental health issues in recent years and sought help from a therapist.

Hartford TV station Fox 61 reported that the divorce papers for Manfredonia's parents showed the family lived on the same street as Adam Lanza in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 when Lanza opened fire at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six teachers.

One of the individuals Manfredonia is accused of killing, Nicholas Eisele, graduated with him from Newtown High School in 2015, according to Fox 61. Eisele was found dead at his home Sunday. State police described him as an acquaintance of Manfredonia.

Earlier on Sunday, a Willington man reported being held against his will by Manfredonia, who then left with food, several guns and the man’s truck, which was later found abandoned, police said.

Eisele's kidnapped girlfriend was located at a rest area on Route 80 in Paterson and returned to Connecticut, police have said.

Manfredonia, a UConn senior, is also accused of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers and assaulting another man, possibly with a sword or machete, in Willington on Friday after they found Manfredonia walking along a road and offered him a ride back to his motorcycle.

Manfredonia, who is believed to be armed with several guns stolen during a home invasion, was last seen Sunday wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a large duffel bag near train tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

