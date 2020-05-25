Pennsylvania State Police have released a new image of the man wanted in two Connecticut killings, and believed to be in the area of Pennsylvania or New Jersey

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was last seen Sunday afternoon in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, PA. The borough is just miles from the border with New Jersey, and accessible from Route 80.

Police described him as a white male, last seen wearing dark shorts and a white T-shirt, and carrying a large duffel bag. They warned he shouldn't be approached and urged anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

A woman who said she was abducted by the college student - suspected of killing two people in Connecticut - has been found safe in New Jersey, police also said Monday.

The 23-year-old woman, whose boyfriend was found shot to death Sunday at a home in Derby, Connecticut, was located at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey, with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

The woman told police that suspect Manfredonia took her from the residence against her will, using her vehicle as a getaway car.

Manfredonia is believed to be armed with several guns stolen during a home invasion. Paterson is about a 90-minute drive from Derby. East Stroudsburg is about an hour farther west on Interstate 80.

Connecticut State Police plan to hold a press conference Tuesday.

Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior from Sandy Hook, is suspected of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers and assaulting another man, possibly with a sword or machete, in Willington on Friday after they found Manfredonia walking along a road and offered him a ride back to his motorcycle.

The second victim, Nicholas Eisele, was found dead at his home Sunday. State police described him as an acquaintance of Manfredonia. Earlier on Sunday, a Willington man reported being held against his will by Manfredonia, who then left with food, several guns and the man’s truck, which was later found abandoned.

