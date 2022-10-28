Parents: Shut up about your kids’ school curriculum, or go away (Opinion)

At attorney for the Lawrence Township school board addressed parents' concerns about the transgender curriculum last week at a school board meeting last week.

He said parents don't have a say in what's being taught, only where they can choose to send their kids if they don't like it.

Most of us pay outrageously high property taxes for our public schools. We trust that they're not being taught or exposed to what most parents and taxpayers would consider inappropriate.

If parents are concerned about what is being taught or what the school is allowing or not allowing, they show up at their local school board meetings.

Just so you know: YOU HAVE NO SAY IN YOUR SCHOOL'S CURRICULUM, only the right to remove them if you don't like it.

The school board's attorney John Comegno said the rights of parents

"is not to dictate what their children are taught, it is to determine where they attend."

He went on to say,

"In public schools, we have a curriculum that is aligned with New Jersey state learning standards,"

He then added,

"But please know… if your students attend these awesome schools, they're going to be instructed in this curriculum, which is consistent with state learning standards. That's not binding. If you choose to have your child attend elsewhere, that's your right. That's your right as a parent."

A parent recently asked me, "What's going on in Trenton? How could they allow this stuff in public school?"

That was a great question that could be posed in any number of ways our New Jersey Legislature and the current administration is failing the majority of constituents in our state.

Either for the sake of virtue signaling or the feelings of a very few whose needs seem to supersede the will of the vast majority to everyone's detriment...especially our kids.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

