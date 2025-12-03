Some outsiders may consider New Jerseyans to be snobby about our food and drinks, but we come by it honestly. We can’t help it if we have the best bagels, pizza, etc..

When we go out, we expect something delicious, including when we order coffee.

While we may not be as coffee-obsessed as Lorelai Gilmore from that early 2000s show ‘Gilmore Girls,’ we still expect a decent cup.

One coffee shop in North Jersey was just rated as having the best coffee in the state.

Paper Planes Coffee

Where is the best coffee in New Jersey?

Mashed.com put out a list of the best local coffee shops in each state, going by reviews, forums, industry awards, and various other ranking compilations.

For the Garden State, they put a spotlight on Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair, NJ.

Originally established in Brooklyn, NY, Paper Plane Coffee settled in Montclair in 2019.

They aim to go beyond the ordinary by brewing specialty coffee beverages that combine traditional values with what they describe as “third-wave concepts,” sourcing and roasting specialty-grade beans.

Paper Planes Coffee

Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair

Mashed highlights their various menus and creative names as part of what they admire about Paper Plane. They urge you to be ready to “try bold flavor combinations and cleverly named mixed drinks.”

For instance, the “Mint Eastwood” with peppermint and Nam-Dam with cardamom.

Say that ten times fast.

Or the Vincent Vega with Coca-Cola and the Rusky with ginger beer.

This ain’t your mama’s coffee - this is art.

You can try these unique concoctions for yourself by stopping in Paper Plane Coffee at 61 N Fullerton Ave in Montclair, NJ.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

