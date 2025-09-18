It was worth a shot.

A New Jersey mall’s tacky attempt to get a few extra bucks failed miserably when they tried charging $10 for “premium parking” spots close to the entrance.

Deptford Mall only recently rolled out this short-sighted program in which spaces nearest the doors were marked with signs and QR codes that directed customers to a website. From there, they had to enter a license plate number and time slot before paying 10 bucks for this "rockstar" parking.

The program is already gone.

Shoppers revolt against Deptford Mall’s paid parking

“Deptford Mall greatly values the feedback of our shoppers, tenants, and community, and after thoughtful consideration, we’ve decided to phase out the Premier Parking program at this time,” a company spokesperson said.

That “feedback” was in the form of angry responses from shoppers over the money grab. Hardly anyone used the spots, especially during the week. It wasn’t the financial windfall the company obviously hoped for.

Why ‘premium parking’ failed in New Jersey

This failure happened for one reason. Because the mall miscalculated. The company operating the Deptford Mall assumed New Jerseyans are lazier and less frugal than we really are.

Sure, some people will try to get a spot close to the door. Many of us actually don’t want that hassle.

Yes, I said hassle. When you park near the door, you have more people fighting for your space in a frenzy, leading to a showdown, and more traffic congestion trying to leave. I hardly call this premium.

You’re going to be walking around a large mall anyway. Does an extra two hundred feet away from the door really make that much of a difference? And isn’t it easier to park and pull back out in a less congested section?

New Jerseyans push back on endless fees and costs

Once they charged, though, those coveted rockstar parking spaces didn’t seem so alluring. The thing is, New Jerseyans aren’t nearly as lazy as this plan assumes, but we are, however, very sick and tired of getting nickel-and-dimed to death. Sneaky bank fees, high taxes, tip jars everywhere now, unfair tickets, added-on court costs for said unfair tickets, etc.. We’re living in a state so expensive that people are leaving in droves.

We are tired of the expense. Period.

A $10 parking space to avoid thirty seconds of walking was almost insulting. It assumes we can all afford to live like one percenters. Turns out we’re not lazy and we’re not rich.

Mostly, we’re not stupid. We know when we're being taken advantage of. But hey, nice try.