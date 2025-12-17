Analysis: NJ’s family leave expansion could crush the small businesses we love

When Trenton mandates meet Main Street reality in New Jersey

New Jersey has long prided itself on being “pro-family.” That’s a label most people — including small business owners — genuinely embrace. No one is arguing against parents bonding with a newborn or caregivers tending to a sick loved one. The problem with the Legislature’s latest expansion of paid family leave isn’t the intent. It’s the reality for the mom-and-pop shops that keep New Jersey’s economy alive.

A bill now moving through the state Senate would lower the threshold for mandatory job-protected family leave from 30 employees to 15. For Trenton, that might sound modest. For a small business owner, it can feel seismic.

A small business at 15 employees is not “mid-size”

In policy debates, it’s easy to treat “15 employees” like a comfortable cushion. In real life, that might be a local insurance agency, a restaurant, a hardware store, or a family-owned professional office. Lose one worker for up to 12 weeks, and the impact isn’t theoretical — it’s immediate.

The remaining staff absorb the work. Overtime piles up. Customers feel the strain. Owners scramble to hire temporary help they may not be able to afford, all while knowing they must legally hold the original job open no matter what business conditions change.

As Frank Jones of Big I New Jersey put it bluntly: when one person leaves a 15-person operation, everyone else pays the price.

Read More: Lame duck lawmakers consider another utility rate hike for New Jersey

Job protection is where the real burden hits

New Jersey’s paid family leave benefits are funded by workers themselves. That’s often overlooked. What small employers fear isn’t cutting the checks — it’s the mandatory reinstatement requirement.

Under the proposed expansion, employers would be required to return workers to the same position, regardless of performance issues or how the business had to restructure during their absence. Fail to do that, and litigation looms.

Christopher Emigholz of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association calls this an “unsustainable burden,” and it’s hard to argue. Legal exposure, rising liability insurance costs, and the threat of lawsuits are not abstract concerns for small businesses already squeezed by wages, rent, energy costs, and regulation.

Good intentions, bad timing for New Jersey employers

Supporters argue that 1.7 million workers aren’t covered under current law and that caregiving needs are growing. That’s true. But timing matters. New Jersey already ranks among the most expensive states in which to do business. Adding another mandate — especially one that makes the state an outlier nationally — risks discouraging hiring or pushing some owners to shut their doors entirely.

Even the bill’s bipartisan resistance signals discomfort. Senate Republicans and Democratic Chair Paul Sarlo voted against advancing it, a reminder that this isn’t a simple left-right issue.

A fragile balance is being tipped

In 2008, Gov. Jon Corzine signed a family leave law crafted through months of negotiation, balancing worker protections with business realities. That balance is now at risk.

Small business owners aren’t asking to abandon families. They’re asking for flexibility — the ability to adapt when circumstances change and to make decisions that keep their businesses alive.

If New Jersey truly wants to be pro-family, it can’t forget the small employers whose survival puts food on those families’ tables.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages December 2025 The NJ Department of Transportation has brought back huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state for the holidays.They will appear in partnership with the NJ State Police Office of Homeland Security through Jan. 5, 2026.

The messages run in rotation seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on signs all around the state except when the signs are reporting incidents, construction, planned special events, or during a weather activation.

If you see one of the new signs please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com and we'll add your picture to the gallery. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom