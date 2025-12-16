Analysis: Pay more now, maybe save later: NJ’s latest electric bill shock

NJ wants you to fund a nuclear plant — before it even exists

Here we go again. Just when New Jersey families are still reeling from the last round of eye-popping electric bill hikes, Trenton is back with another idea that feels tailor-made to test the limits of your monthly budget — and your patience.

It’s often said that no one’s wallet is safe when the Legislature is in session. That warning matters even more during a lame-duck session, when controversial, expensive ideas tend to sprint through the State House before voters can fully react and before a new governor and Legislature are sworn in. This latest proposal fits that mold perfectly.

New Jersey electricity rates could rise before any power is produced

The state is moving closer to approving a plan that would let lawmakers add a brand-new fee to your electric bill to help fund a nuclear power plant — one that wouldn’t generate a single watt of electricity for close to a decade.

Under the New Jersey Energy Reliability and Affordability Act, ratepayers across the state could be charged an extra $25 to as much as $55 every month. That money would go toward construction costs for an “advanced” nuclear reactor capable of powering about 1.1 million homes… someday.

So yes, you would be paying more now in the hope that maybe, years from now, your bill might go down.

Nuclear power in New Jersey: needed, but not a short term solution

Supporters argue New Jersey needs more power generation to keep up with future demand, especially as data centers, electric vehicles, and regional growth put stress on the PJM electric grid. Diversifying the energy portfolio, they say, means nuclear has to be part of the conversation.

Fair enough. No one disputes that New Jersey needs reliable power and a lot more of it.

But consumer advocates point out the obvious flaw: ratepayers are being asked to shoulder the risk and upfront cost of a massive infrastructure project before it delivers any benefit. That’s not diversification — that’s a forced loan from residents who already can’t keep up.

Lame-duck legislation and the cost to NJ families

Critics are especially alarmed by the timing. The bill is advancing during a lame-duck session, before a comprehensive study of the state’s actual energy needs is complete. Consumer groups, senior advocates, and large employers are all waving red flags.

For seniors living on fixed incomes, another $300 to $600 a year isn’t an inconvenience — it’s a crisis. For businesses, those numbers multiply into tens of thousands of dollars a month, costs that inevitably get passed along to customers or employees.

Paying more now, hoping for relief later

The most absurd part is the sales pitch itself. Pay more today, and then trust us, relief is coming… eventually. New Jersey residents have heard that before, usually right before opening the next electric bill and muttering, “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

If lawmakers want public support for new energy projects, they might start by proving they’ve learned the difference between investing in the future and billing residents into the ground — especially when no one is talking about the short-term relief that is needed right now.

