All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA

6 ABC / Chopper 6 (WPVI-TV, Philadelphia)

This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that.

An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27).

The accident, which was first reported around 2 pm, happened near mile marker 349, 94.5 PST's traffic team tells us.

Footage from area television choppers, including 6ABC's Chopper 6, showed that the crash appeared to involve a dump truck. Dirty was all over the roadway so cleanup will take some time.

As of 4:15 pm, the roadway was still closed.

The detour around the scene takes motorists onto Route 1 (South). You'll be able to get back on the roadway in the Willow Grove area (interchange 343). As you can imagine route 1 in the area of Rockhill Drive and Street Road is very heavy as well because of this crash.

We don't know when the roadway will reopen.

