Owner of the ‘best pizza place in NJ’ is writing a pizza cookbook

When Food and Wine Magazine says a pizza place in Jersey is the best pizza in New York, you know it's something special. That happened earlier this year for Razza Artigianale in Jersey City.

Chef and owner Dan Richer opened the place in the old Majestic Theatre at 275 Grove St. back in 2012 and it gained a stellar reputation from the start. Not only did they get best pizza in New York, but I-Italy magazine named Razza the best pizza in North America in 2019.

Now Richer has published a pizza cookbook "The Joy Of Pizza: Everything You Need To Know," available now on Amazon. He held a pizza party at Razza last week to celebrate the release of the book.

They plan to double their space by opening an additional room in an adjacent place. They serve artisanal pizzas along with seasonal cocktails. The book has instructions on how to make his pizzas in conventional home ovens, so he's not worried about giving away the secrets to his success.

People will still come from all over New Jersey and apparently New York to get a taste of the best pizza in North America, New York City and obviously the Garden State. I'm sure there are plenty of people and pizzerias in small towns all over New Jersey who might dispute the title, but you gotta give it to Mr. Richer.

He's not shy about sharing what he knows and makes. See Razza's website here.

