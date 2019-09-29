Overturned truck closes 30 mile stretch of NJ Turnpike, driver dies

An overnight crash and a fatal overturned tractor trailer closed a nearly 30 miles section of the southbound New Jersey Turnpike for six hours on Sunday morning.

State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez said the driver on the southbound side near exit 4 for Route 73 in Mount Laurel lost control around around 3:15 a.m. and hit the concrete center barrier and a guard rail before overturning across all three lanes and bursting into flames.

The driver was the only person in the truck and died in the crash but Goez did not disclose their identity. Goez said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

A multi mile delay developed as traffic was forced off the southbound Turnpike at #7A for Route 195 where drivers can head west to pick up Route 295 to continue south.

No southbound traffic was allow to enter at #7A, #7 from Route 206, #6 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Extension or #5 from Mount Holly during the closure that remained in place until 9 a.m.

It was the second serious fire on the Turnpike over the weekend. A car carrier caught fire on Saturday morning between exits 2 and 3 on the shoulder blocking off lanes for fire equipment creating a multi-mile delay.

