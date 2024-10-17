‘Lessons are going to last a lifetime’: 500+ NJ school districts offering nutrition education
Exposing children to fresh vegetables and fruits in an effort to provide better nutrition and nutrition education is the goal of the state's Farm to School initiative.
Involved schools collaborate with in-state farmers to have access to over 100 Jersey-grown produce options or hold their own activities — all made possible through a program at the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
The initiative has exponentially grown over the past decade, according to Division of Food and Nutrition Services Director Rose Chamberlain with the state's Department of Agriculture.
To date, she said over 500 school districts statewide have announced some sort of initiative.
Participation can vary among schools: a school garden, partner with farms to provide regular nutritious meals, raised beds, lessons, taste tests and more.
“It’s also about nutrition education opportunities, showing them where their food comes from. These types of lessons are going to last a lifetime and get them to make healthier choices as they grow into adults,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain said there’s likely to be even more participating schools, pointing out there’s no formal sign-up for the program.
Food sourcing happens at the local level, regardless of if the district is a self-operated food service or if it goes through a food service management company. Production capacity and payment is determined through individual agreements with the schools.
“All schools that operate the National School Lunch Program are budget conscious. However, if they are effectively managing their program and procuring the foods for the meals, there should not be anything budgetary that's going to prevent them from having a good Farm to School initiative,” Chamberlain said.
A shining example is Bergen County’s Dogwood Hill Elementary School — one of the latest to be honored with the “Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award” last month during Jersey Fresh Farm to School Week. The week has been recognized since legislation was signed in January 2011.
Schools with a National School Lunch Program wishing to get started with their own Farm to School efforts should reach out to the state’s Department of Agriculture. From there, the department will provide “plenty of resources.”
