Over $225K raised after sisters killed, hurt in Somerville, NJ house fire

SOMERVILLE — Borough residents have displayed purple ribbons around Somerville, in memory of an 8-year-old girl who died in a devastating fire which also left her sister critically hurt.

While mourning young Cecilia Brizuela, as identified by a GoFundMe campaign setup by the girl’s maternal aunt, Jordan Hunter, donations have been collecting to benefit her surviving family, including 9-year-old Juliana Brizuela, who remained at the Burn Center at Saint Barnabas.

A 41-year-old woman, identified by Hunter's campaign as the girls’ mother, Rebecca Nash Brizuela, and a 31-year-old man also were recovering after the fire in an Eastern Avenue home.

Donations also have been made to support the family via a separate GoFundMe campaign, created by the girls' paternal aunt, Fatima Brizuela.

Jorge Brizuela with his daughter (GoFundMe via Fatima Brizuela)

A third, online fundraiser also was being operated by the non-profit Girls on the Run, an athletic program in which Juliana Brizuela has been a participant.

Jorge Brizuela, the girls' father, shared a message on his personal Facebook page on Saturday, thanking community members for their support.

"So many of you have shown my family and I grace and generosity. I just want to thank all of you so far. Its going to be long road to recovery and I appreciate all of your well wishes," the written message said.

Residents of Somerville gathered Saturday night for a brief candle lit vigil outside the charred home, which stood behind police barricades as investigation of the scene continued.

A Facebook group created to support the Brizuela family generated numerous comments and photos shared by teachers and family friends, remembering Cecilia as a bright, friendly and sweet child.

As of Sunday, there was no update from Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson as to what might have started the house fire, which broke out around 2 a.m. on Friday.

