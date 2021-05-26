There's been thousands of at least partly vaccinated residents who want to sit down to dine with Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy, as the governor noted on Wednesday.

While reviewing the current volume of COVID-19 vaccinations around the state — more than 4.83 million people have received at least one vaccine dose — Murphy said he was "gratified" to hear that more than 13,000 adults already had signed up for the chance to bring one guest to dinner and a private tour at either Drumthwacket, the official governor's residence in Princeton, or the governor's residence in Island Beach State Park.

Those entering online need to be 18 or older, with at least one dose of vaccine received as of Memorial Day Monday.

Other incentives being offered by the state

Starting on Thursday, registration would begin on the "vax and visit" website for the State Parks Vax Pass, as all state residents who receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 4 can sign up to receive a free special pass to all state parks and forest facilities that charge daily walk-in or parking fees through year's end.

The state Department of Environmental Protection also would be providing refunds to fully vaccinated residents who already bought $50 Annual State Park Passes this year.

"Uncork the Vaccination" has allowed for any resident 21 and up who's received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in the month of May to visit a participating winery and receive a free glass of wine. In partnership with the Garden State Wine Growers Association, those taking part were Amalthea Cellars, Auburn Road Vineyards, Bellview Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Salem Oak Vineyards, Terhune Orchards, Tomasello Winery, Villa Milagro Vineyards in Pohatcong, and White Horse Winery.

Similarly, "Shot and a Beer" has offered any New Jerseyan who received their first vaccine dose in the month of May to get a free beer at participating breweries, of which there were three dozen listed.

