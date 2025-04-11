Jersey Shore gets a new Outback Steakhouse

🍤 An Australian-themed restaurant opens next week in Monmouth County

🍤 The opening will create more than 120 jobs

🍤 A ribbon cutting ceremony is also set

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — "G'day, mate." A Monmouth County township is getting a new restaurant.

Outback Steakhouse is bringing the taste of the Aussie spirit to Ocean Township with its newest location opening on Tuesday, April 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony the following day.

The Australian-themed 187-seat restaurant, which features grilled steaks, chicken, "shrimp on the barbie", and its signature Bloomin’ Onion (a large deep-fried onion blossom served with a creamy sauce), is located at the corner of West Park Avenue and Route 35.

Outback Steakhouse grand opening in Ocean Township

“This exciting addition not only offers a taste of 'the Down Under' but also creates 120+ jobs in the community and supports two important local causes, New Jersey Veterans Network and Heart of Surfing,” the press release reads.

The steakhouse features a new “Joey Prototype” design, which is smaller than traditional Outback Steakhouses, with a focus on takeout and delivery.

Outback Steakhouse is opening a new location Ocean Township this month

New Restaurant Highlights:

Free Merch – Starting on opening day, Outback will be giving out free merch, including appetizer cards, Joey meals, hats, sunglasses, koozies, and more.

Giving Back - $5,000 of grand opening proceeds will be donated to New Jersey Veterans Network and Heart of Surfing

Job Creation – 120+ jobs added to the community

Local Touch – The space is enhanced with local artwork celebrating Ocean Township with a kangaroo basking in the sights and sounds of Asbury Park and paying homage to Bruce Springsteen and The Stone Pony

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held April 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 2105-07 Route 35, Suite A, Oakhurst.

There are 20 Outback Steakhouse locations in New Jersey: Brick, Butler, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Edgewater, Edison, Greenbrook, Hamilton, Ledgewood, Marlton, Mays Landing, Middletown, Oakhurst, Old Bridge, Parsippany, Rochelle Park, Secaucus, Springfield, Turnersville, and Wayne.

