Organ donations in New Jersey at a new record high

Last year, New Jersey passed a milestone in giving the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Vice President Elise Glennon of the New Jersey Sharing Network says 206 organ transplants took place in the state in 2019. More than 36,000 organ transplants took place in the country last year.

Glennon says there's more good news.

"Over the last decade, donation has increased 38% in New Jersey, which is just incredible. People are willing to give and their generosity is showing now. In 2019, we had a better year than we've ever had before for this."

An additional 1,139 donors in the state provided tissue and eye transplants.

She says despite the donation increase, the need for donations is greater now than ever.

"There are currently 4,000 people waiting for a lifesaving transplant. So it's really important that everyone who wants to give, who wants to help register to become an organ donor so that no one should die waiting for an organ transplant."

Glennon says it's easy to donate.

People can register at the New Jersey Organ Donor Registry through the Motor Vehicle Commission or at NJSharingNetwork.org.

