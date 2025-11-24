Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

NJ families brace for cold and flu season, including RSV cases RSV virus closeup, as NJ families prep for height of viral season (nfid.org) loading...

🔺 RSV season hits NJ as experts warn families about rising winter virus spread and symptoms

🔺 Pediatric nurse practitioner urges parents to ask about monoclonal antibody protection for high-risk babies.

🔺 Red-flag signs like rapid breathing and blue lips — signal a medical emergency

Along with the holidays, “tis the season” for cold, flu and virus spread in New Jersey and nationwide.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus — or RSV — can cause cold-like symptoms in most people, but serious illness among infected newborns, older babies and elderly or immunocompromised adults.

The season typically runs from September through April, with the peak number of cases in the winter months.

RSV usually lasts about 14 days, with peak symptoms between days four and six.

Mild symptoms include fever, runny nose with very thick mucus, cough and decreased appetite.

Each year in the U.S., RSV leads to about 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000-80,000 hospital stays among children younger than 5, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases has reported.

Last year appeared to see a surge in U.S. cases — 3.6 million to 6.5 million outpatient visits for RSV, 190,000 to 350,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 to 23,000 deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for October 2024 through May 3, 2025.

That included a spike in winter RSV cases in New Jersey, causing a number of emergency rooms to go on divert as they scrambled to keep up, according to Meghan Faulkner, a certified pediatric acute care nurse practitioner and clinical instructor at Rutgers School of Nursing.

So far, New Jersey has been off to a slower start this season.

A TSA agent pushes bins along at a security checkpoint at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, at DFW Airport, Texas, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) A TSA agent pushes bins along at a security checkpoint at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, at DFW Airport, Texas, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) loading...

Travelers this Thanksgiving may still feel on edge after the historic government shutdown that caused widespread flight cancellations and delays.

But experts say staying informed about weather, traffic, and airport wait times can help ease anxiety.

The FAA is preparing for its busiest Thanksgiving in 15 years, with over 360,000 flights scheduled. And the TSA expects to screen more than 17.8 million people.

Winter weather could impact major airports, so travelers should check forecasts regularly. Packing smartly and arriving early can also reduce stress. For road trips, AAA advises checking your car and avoiding peak traffic times.

Wawa coffee cups, eGiftCard on the Wawa app Wawa coffee cups, eGiftCard on the Wawa app (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

💲Millions of Wawa customers’ card data was exposed for 8 months in 2019

💲The breach triggered a $9M payout with eGiftCards sent to customers

💲The amount of the card depends on the the amount of the customer's loss

If you get an email from Wawa offering you an eGift Card as part of a class action settlement, it is legit.

The email with the subject line "Wawa Settlement eGift Card" contains a link to a digital gift card that is part of a $9 million settlement from a breach of data that occurred between March 4 and Dec. 12, 2019. The breach gave access to credit and debit card numbers, card expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards that were used at all 850 Wawa stores or their fuel pumps during that time period.

The company's IT team discovered malware on its payment processing servers on Dec. 10, 2019 and stopped the breach two days later.

The liver and kidneys are removed from an organ donor June 15, 2023, in Jackson, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) The liver and kidneys are removed from an organ donor June 15, 2023, in Jackson, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) loading...

🏥 Federal report accuses NJ Sharing Network of shocking misconduct.

🏥 Accusations include an attempt to harvest organs from a live patient and deleting key evidence.

🏥 Nearly a dozen whistleblowers say top executives pressured hospital staff and manipulated documents

A new report from the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee casts doubt on the ethics and integrity of the largest organ donation network in New Jersey.

It's the biggest controversy the New Jersey Organ and Tissue Sharing Network has faced since its creation in 1987. The nonprofit could lose its federal designation as New Jersey's organ procurement organization, as well as its tax-exempt status.

In July, NJ Sharing Network spokesman Gary Mignone said to New Jersey 101.5 that "Organ donation in New Jersey is safe, ethical, and highly regulated."

However, federal lawmakers now accuse the nonprofit of "egregious actions" that could further undercut faith in organ donation and potentially violate federal law.

NJ woman shares ring doorbell footage of men saying they are agents (Screenshot: Congressman Herb Conaway MD via Facebook) NJ woman shares ring doorbell footage of men saying they are agents (Screenshot: Congressman Herb Conaway MD via Facebook) loading...

📹 NJ congressman shares Ring video showing masked men in police gear knocking for 8 minutes at a Burlington Township home.

🚨 Resident pushes back as the men question her story and refuse to leave, raising concerns about impersonators targeting vulnerable communities.

⚖️ FBI and ACLU urge the public about rights, risks and some criminals posing as ICE agents.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A video from a private New Jersey citizen’s doorbell camera showing what appears to be federal immigration agents repeatedly knocking on her door.

U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway, D-N.J. 3rd District, shared the video clip on social media.

“This video was sent to me by one of my constituents. It shows masked federal agents — without a warrant — harassing American citizens on private property for eight minutes straight. This is wrong and deeply disturbing. My office will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Conaway wrote, in posting the clip.

A request for comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the video was not immediately answered on Friday.

NJ Lottery vending machine at a Wawa in Ewing Township NJ Lottery vending machine at a Wawa in Ewing Township (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

https://nj1015.com/new-jersey-lottery-jackpots/

While Mega Millions got all the attention during the game's recent run toward a jackpot worth an estimated $1 billion and the Powerball jackpot is at $629 million for Saturday's drawing, the game had some of the most winners this year through the end of September.

Click the link to reveal what games are worth playing!

15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look "A Longwood Christmas 2025" debuted on November 21, 2025. EJ took the trip out to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, to snap a few photos! Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.