An Essex County man who attempted to bribe an undercover postal inspector has admitted his role in a scheme that focused on obtaining the keys to locked mailboxes.

Amin Jones, of Orange, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and bribery of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jones and others offered cash — typically $5,000 — to mail carriers in hopes of getting their hands on postal arrow key, which can access locked USPS mail receptacles.

From June to July 2021, officials said, Jones and another individual stopped at least four mail carriers in Newark and East Orange, and handed them notes about the potential trade-off. One of the targeted carriers was an undercover inspector, officials said.

In addition, according to officials, Jones conspired with others to use stolen items from the mail to fraudulently obtain funds from banks. They'd use stolen checks and bank cards to withdraw funds from bank accounts, and use the identification of others to obtain funds, police said.

Sentencing for Jones, 29, is scheduled for Apr. 25. The bribery charge is subject to up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The bank fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum potential fine of $1 million and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

