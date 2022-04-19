Only one small part of NJ sells this ‘nectar of the gods’

People are looking to find where they can buy Boost. No, not that protein drink for old folks. The legendary Boost from Riverside, New Jersey.

It's also known as "Drink Atoast" and "Take A Boost." Why it was never marketed or sold outside of this one small corner of Burlington County is a mystery to this day. Some say it's because it sucks. People love hating on Boost.

I get it. If you didn't grow up with it, you might find the taste ... unusual. But it's really not. It's kind of like Coca-Cola syrup with some citrus in there and you mix it with water. You could also mix it with seltzer or club soda and Boost slushies abound in this corner of Burlington County.

People have heard about the stuff and want to try it, but they can't find it as a recent thread on Reddit illustrates.

Soon you will start to see it appear on supermarket shelves in the river towns from Burlington City down to Palmyra. If you head east in Burlington County, you can find it as far out as Medford and Southampton. Some farm markets and cafes out that way sell it in slushie form.

It was originally formulated by pharmacist Benjamin Faunce more than 100 years ago to help his ailing son. Back then the pharmacy was one of the few places you could get a cold drink on a hot summer day.

Locals would come in and ask for it and soon the stuff was being sold at local stores for all to enjoy. But why it stopped at the county line or even closer to Riverside than that is unknown. It does get shipped around the world for people who love the stuff and just can't live without it.

It's in my fridge or pantry every summer and there is nothing more refreshing than a Boost on ice on a hot spring or summer day.

