‘One Step’ chocolate chip cookies

Lately, I've had a real hankering for some homemade chocolate chip cookies.

But, I've been so busy, that I've had to settle for store cookies.

And, they're OK, but it's not the same.

This recipe is from the 1950's...it says: "No creaming/No need to beat eggs separately."

Sounds easy....they call it "One Step."

Let's give it a whirl:

1 C plus 2T sifted flour

1/2 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

1/2 C sugar

1/4 C firmly packed brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 C soft butter

1 t vanilla

1/2 C chopped nuts (may omit...if allergies)

1 C semi-sweet chocolate chips (1/2 package)