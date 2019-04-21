One shot dead in Camden park, cops say

CAMDEN — Three people were shot, one fatally, inside a park early Sunday morning.

Camden Police spokesman Dan Keashen said all three were taken from Von Neida Park in Camden's Cramer Hill section around 12:30 a.m. to Cooper University Medical Center. One person later died and the other two were in serious condition as of Sunday morning, according to Keashen, who did not disclose the identity of anyone involved.

A description of the shooter or a motive were not disclosed.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

