One passenger dead in NJ Turnpike 2-car crash, State Police say

MANSFIELD (Burlington) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County Saturday afternoon.

The crash kept the northbound inner lanes closed for about five hours near Exit 7 for Route 206, according to State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele. A Honda Accord was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the highway, struck a metal guardrail and re-entered the roadway, where it was struck by an Acura MDX, Peele said.

A rear passenger in the Honda suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Peele. The driver of the Honda and a front seat passenger also were hurt, Peele said, with no further details on their condition.

The driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries while a front seat passenger of that vehicle was okay, police said.

Peele did not disclose the identity of the crash victim, pending notification of family.

There also was no word Sunday on what caused the driver of the Honda to lose control.

Traffic on the NJ Turnpike was heavy for several hours Saturday in the area of the crash, as two of the three outer lanes also were closed during the investigation creating a multi-mile delay, with overflow traffic along Route 206.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5