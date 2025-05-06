I cannot speak highly enough about growing up close to Six Flags Great Adventure.

It’s a central Jersey staple and a teenager’s ideal summer job.

Side note: My colleagues Dan Zarrow and Steve Trevelise, and my dad worked there when they were younger. So I’ve heard some stories.

Of course, the best thing about Great Adventure is the rides.

Whether you like something simple like the Teacups, something more extreme like SkyScreamer, or for the intense thrill seekers, the Slingshot, they’ve got something for everyone.

Where do they shine? The roller coasters.

Six Flags Great Adventure

I have such fond memories of going to Great Adventure with my family and friends, working at a day camp, and riding the roller coasters.

I’m even one of those Jersey girls who can flex about riding front row on Nitro.

But it turns out, I’ve ridden the coaster that was named the best in the U.S..

Newsweek recently ranked the best roller coasters, and #1 was right here in the Garden State.

El Toro

First opened in the summer of 2006, El Toro is an incredible wooden roller coaster. When it was built, it had the steepest drop of any wooden coaster in the world at 76 degrees.

After surveying panelists, readers, and contributors, El Toro was rated the best roller coaster in the country.

Hang on tight; you don't want to get bucked off the bull! El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure blends the look of traditional wooden coasters with modern engineering, giving you a jostling good time.

Over two minutes and 19 stories of steep drops, 70 mile-per-hour speeds, and the terror of floating and falling as you bump over hills — it'll take everything you've got to tame this bull.

Take note, thrill seekers!

