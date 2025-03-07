One of the most charming small towns in America here in New Jersey

Lambertville, New Jersey, has always been a place where people flock on the weekend.

Known as “the antique capital of New Jersey” with its quaint, clean small-town feel, outstanding Zagat-rated restaurants and highly rated B&B’s, Lambertville continues to draw in not only New Jersey residents but patrons from surrounding states.

HGTV’s contributing writer Lynn Coulter studied towns and produced the top 50 most charming small towns in America.

It is great to see that Lambertville made the list.

In looking over the top 50, I have noticed so many of the small towns that I have been to across the country, and I agree with her assessment about those that I am familiar with and that are on her list.

Excellent place for a day trip

What I enjoy about small towns and Lambertville is the decompressing feeling that happens when you experience the town.

Lambertville welcomes you with open arms and receives kudus for maintaining that small-town charm. I can feel the stress leave and the enjoyment overtake my mind. Lambertville makes you feel like you are on a vacation. It is an excellent choice for a day trip.

I enjoy going during the week in September after Labor Day. Because of the success of its “charm,” people flock to Lambertville during the summer and especially the weekend.

If you are going to Lambertville, do a little homework, plan a wonderful day trip and you will not be disappointed.

Lambertville has a rich history. Nestled across the Delaware River in Hunterdon County, Lambertville was incorporated as a town in 1849, but its roots go back to 1705.

Glance at the history of this town when you decide to go, it is another great reason to enjoy Lambertville.

