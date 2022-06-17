One of the biggest problems in NJ has nothing to do with taxes

The war on addiction is in full swing in the Garden State.

As you know I have spent many years working with the people on the front lines helping save lives. Most of the work has been with my good friends at CFC Loud N Clear and Relevance Recovery. Both organizations were started and are run by our good friends the Regan family.

Lynn Regan, Alyssa Regan, Talulah Rose, Daniel Regan - 'Rock the Farm Festival' Lynn Regan, Alyssa Regan, Talulah Rose, Daniel Regan - 'Rock the Farm Festival' loading...

For today's Blue Friday, I'd like to recognize the former Howell Chief Andrew Kudrick.

Chief Kudrick recently retired after years of exemplary service to his department and his community. He was among the first in the nation as a top law enforcement leader to work directly with recovery groups specifically working with CFC to help those suffering and struggling to get help and not get caught in the vicious cycle of overdose, arrest, Narcan back on the street.

What Chief Kudrick did was step in to empower law enforcement to work directly with recovery coaches to pull people off the street and get them the help they need.

He was a pioneer and a true community servant.

Chief Andrew Kudrick is our #BlueFriday honoree for this Friday before Father's Day. Happy Father's Day, Chief.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.